Spirit Mountain Job Fair Drawing Snow Lovers for Winter Season

They are looking for ski instructors and people who love to be out on the slopes with indoor jobs available as well.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is getting ready for the snowy season with a series of job fairs.

The season typically begins in mid-November.

They are looking for ski instructors and people who love to be out on the slopes.

There are also indoor jobs available if someone cannot ski or snowboard.

“It’s extremely fun it’s family oriented there are great perks heavily discounted season passes for you and your family if you’re an employee, obviously spirit mountain has been a fixture for Duluth, why not work here,” said Martin Francisco, the human resources manager at Spirit Mountain Recreation Area.

Spirit Mountain is hosting another job fair on Wednesday from 4:30 until 7 p.m..