UMD Becomes ‘Boo-MD’ for Halloween

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD’s Kirby Ballroom was crawling with little monsters, superheroes, and princesses as kids got to play dress up with college students who are kids at heart to celebrate Halloween.

This is the second year Boo-MD has been put on, bringing out about 400-500 people throughout the evening.

The event gives students the opportunity to give back and connect to the city they call home for four years.

“Students really enjoy being able to connect with the community and give back to the community,” said Jeremy Lieferman, Director of Housing and Residence Life.

“Y’know they’re here for a few years but for those few years Duluth is definitely their home, so they want to have the opportunity to be able to give back to their community.”

About 150 volunteers cycle through, having a blast interacting with the youngsters, taking them back to a simpler time.

“Being in college is a lot about tests and studying and books,” Sophomore Abby Afdahl said. “‘Cause I know I have a test tomorrow and being able to just set that aside and come and enjoy myself just much as the kids are is great.”

Donations of new or gently used winter clothing was also accepted at Boo-MD, for UMD students and the Damiano Center.

And of course, there was plenty of candy.