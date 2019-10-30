City Crews Work To Fill Potholes Before The Next Snowfall

About a half a dozen crews were also out all summer filling potholes .

DULUTH, Minn. – There are several potholes from last winter that are still plaguing the city.

Now the Duluth street maintenance team has all hands on deck to fill those potholes before the next snowfall arrives.

Crews spent most of the day riding up and down 4th and 5th street, tackling the potholes along the way.

In the winter, the street team can not use a hot mix asphalt to fill the potholes instead they have to use a cold mix, which isn’t as effective.

The Street Maintenance Leader says when the street begins to thaw out potholes are still bound to happen, even if they were fixed, which can also make it difficult for plows to do their jobs.

“As things expand and crack that only used to happen once or twice. Now we are seeing it happen five or six times a year,” said Geoff Vukelich. “It’ll blow out all of those patches we put in and as the plows come by they have the tendency to catch those edges and scrape more off than needed.”

