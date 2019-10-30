Duluth Library Foundation Launches School Readiness Initiative

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a study from the Duluth Library Foundation only about 45% of children in Duluth are actually prepared to learn when they start kindergarten.

Hoping to change that, the group has started a school readiness initiative called Every Child Ready Duluth

To help curb that trend the library will add new literacy staff for early education in 2020.

They will also expand its outreach by bringing library staff, programs, and books to more local neighborhoods.

“All of us in Duluth value our children. We want them to succeed. We want parents to succeed in raising their kids.,” said Library Manager Carla Powers. “Our hope is over time by better equipping kids to arrive at their fist day of school ready to learn we will lift up the entire community.”

The library foundation has also launched a fundraising campaign to support the initiative.

A dollar for dollar match will be made thanks to local donors.