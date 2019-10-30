Hermantown High School Receives Donation for Turf Field

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Some big news out of Hermantown High School as the athletic department has received a special donation from Centricity Credit Union to build a multi-purpose turf field at the site of the Corey Veech Memorial Field.

According to Hermantown superintendent Kerry Juntunen, the field will be used for physical education classes, football, soccer, lacrosse and possibly softball in the spring. The Hermantown school board will act on the issue at their next meeting on November 12th.