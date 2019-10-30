New Business Looks to be Twin Ports Only Pet Uber Service

Poocher Pet Shuttle will Officially Open Monday, November 4

DULUTH, Minn. – Uber and Lyft have skyrocketed in popularity with people over the past few years, but what about transportation for pets?

Now one Northland resident has brainstormed an idea, and it’s becoming a reality.

“I love animals,” said Gerald Osgan, co-owner of Poocher Pet Shuttle.

Osgan is turning his passion into a profession.

“It’s to free up people’s time,” said Osgan.

With common courtesy in mind, and business partner Alan Schokker by his side, Osgan has created what many see as an Uber for pets.

“It’s not here in the Twin Ports, it’s not in Minnesota or Wisconsin at all,” said Osgan.

Poocher Pet Shuttle is the only service of its kind in the Northland.

“I wanted to bring something new, and not have a spinoff of another business and just start a business off something that’s already there,” said Osgan.

Osgan and Schokker recently purchased an old bus. They’ve worked to restore it, and wrap it for advertising purposes before it makes its debut as a pet transporter in early November.

“Taxis and Ubers and Lyfts do not want to transport animals and I’m thinking, okay, why don’t animals have transportation,” said Osgan. “I decided to quit my job and push forward with this and hopefully it becomes a successful business.”

Osgan’s business model is simple. If you have a dog, but lack the time to transport it to and from appointments, he’s only one call away.

“Often times the elderly are not able to get their dog to daycare, or to the vet,” said Osgan.

The business cost roughly $12,000 to kick start.

“I will do cats, they have to be in their own crate and then I can put them in the kennel,” said Osgan.

Osgan’s hoping payments from pet owners will help pave the way to future success and expansion.

“I would like to meet the clients animal so I know what I’m dealing with,” said Osgan.

Poocher Pet Shuttle will open Monday, November 4.

It will be able to transport ten dogs at a time.

Prices range from $20 one-way rides, to $40 round-trip.

If you’d like to schedule a ride for your pet, contact poocherllc@gmail.com or call 218-576-2939.