New Tenants Take Over Old Red Herring Lounge

Worldz End Clothing moves into the Red Herring Lounge 1st Street location but only temporarily.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new tenant has taken over the Red Herring’s old space on 1st Street in downtown Duluth but only temporarily.

Worldz End Clothing sells lightly used and recycled brand–name clothing.

The shop moved into the lounge building at the beginning of September but is only renting the space from the Red Herring’s previous owner Bob Monohan until December 1st.

The “Worldz End” owner liked the vibe the space had, which is why he wanted to try the location out.

“I just don’t think there’s a lot of clothing options and shopping options for clothes down here. There’s a couple spots, but nothing that really caters to just hip clothes,” owner Jason Isensee said.

Worldz End does not no where it will be moving after December 1st, but the owner hopes the business can make enough money to rent a space in Canal Park.

After they move out, a 3rd Duluth Juice Pharm location will be making its way into the space.