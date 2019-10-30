Prep Volleyball: Vikings, Rails Advance to Section 7AA Title Game

North Branch and Proctor will face off in the section finals on Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The defending Class AA state champs North Branch took care of business against Hermantown, sweeping the Hawks 3-0 in the Section 7AA semi-finals Wednesday night at Cloquet Middle School.

The Vikings will face Proctor, who won their semi-final game against Esko 3-1. That match will take place Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Cloquet Middle School.

And in Section 7A, Carlton knocked off Ely 3-1 and Greenway swept Floodwood 3-0. The Bulldogs and Raiders will face off in the section finals Saturday at 4 p.m. and that match will also take place at Cloquet Middle School.