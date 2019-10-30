Ruth House Expects Busy Winter at New Location

The Ruth House warps up their first month at their new Superior location.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Cold weather is making its way into the Northland quickly and nights below freezing already have a lot of people without homes in the twin ports seeking shelter.

Ruth House in superior is gearing up for a busy Winter. A month in their new location at 632 Grand Avenue has brought a lot of adjustments.

“The community support has been amazing. People are so glad to see this building occupied again and to see new life breathed into it,” Ruth House manager Christyna Foster said.

There’s blood pumping through this old Superior church, a welcomed change for the group of volunteers who just want to keep people off the streets and warm this Winter.

“The building is much larger and will cost much more to heat and to operate,” Foster said.

If temperatures drop below twenty degrees, the new Ruth House could sleep up to 60 people.

But more people, means more money to stay open.

“We really had to operate on faith. Faith that the money, the finances, the donations were going to be there,” Foster said.

The new Ruth House already has visitors every day.

“[They’re] anxious to have a place to stay when the weather gets just a little bit colder here,” Foster said.

The Ruth House helped more than 200 people last Winter, a number volunteers expect will be higher this year.

“We really look forward to serving our community again this Winter. Being able to help more people, for us, is a blessing,” Foster said.

The Ruth House is run by Walking Victorious Ministries, who also planned to open the Esther House in Duluth.

But until more volunteers can commit to staffing the Esther House, it will not be open for those seeking warmth this Winter.

More information about the Ruth House can be found here.