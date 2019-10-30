Saints Third, ‘Jackets Fifth in UMAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Northland College was tied for sixth place in the poll.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMAC preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball was released Wednesday afternoon.

Bethany Lutheran was the top pick for this upcoming season. St. Scholastica was picked to finish third after falling the UMAC title game last season. Wisconsin-Superior comes in at #5 and Northland College was tied for sixth.

The Saints will open their season next Friday at home against UW-Eau Claire, while the Yellowjackets will take on UMD next Monday in an exhibition game at Romano Gym. The Lumberjacks will take on Macalester College next Friday.