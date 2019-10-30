Time Arc Theatre Presents “You’ll Find it at Roth’s”

"You'll Find it at Roth's" Will Debut at the Empire Building in Superior Friday, November 1

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Time Arc Theatre is proud to present its latest production of, “You’ll Find it at Roth’s.”

The production will take center stage at the Empire Building (1208 Tower Avenue) in Superior starting Friday, November 1.

The production takes place in 1943 Superior. It was locally written, and tells the entertaining and dramatically enthusiastic story of middle aged love.

Evening shows will be performed starting at 7:00 p.m. on November 1, 2, 8, 9.

Matinee shows will take place starting at 1:00 p.m. on November 3, 10.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here, or one hour before show time at the Empire Building.

Tickets are $15.