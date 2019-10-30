UMD Women’s Hockey Team React to IceBreaker Championship Win

Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are back home this week with a new moniker: Icebreaker Champions.

The Bulldogs won the four-team tourney this past weekend out in Buffalo and they say it’s definitely a confidence booster after a tough outing the week before.

“You learn through losses, as we talk about all the time, so I actually think that was a great example of learning from a tough situation and putting it into action the very next weekend,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

UMD will be back in action this weekend as they host St. Cloud State.

