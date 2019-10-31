Christmas Comes Early at the Benedictine Living Community

The Daisy Gift Shop is ready for the holidays at the Benedictine Living Community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Volunteers at Benedictine Living Community have spent countless hours this week getting the center ready for the holidays.

The facility gift shop, known as the Daisy Shop was closed all day Tuesday so it could be transformed for Christmas.

Volunteers set out decorations, cider and cookies for residents and community members to enjoy for the first time Wednesday.

“Really the staff and employees and residents here all look forward to this day. Before i got here, when i came in they were all peeking in the windows. They just love to come in and see all the new Christmas things,” volunteer buyer Kathy Vizanko said.

All proceeds raised in the daisy shop go right back into the center.

Last year, volunteers raised more than thirty thousand dollars through sales and fundraisers.