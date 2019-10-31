County Board Proposes Changes to Warming Shelters

DULUTH, Minn. – In two weeks the Saint Louis County Board will consider approving a resolution that would increase funding for warming shelters in the county to more than $75,000.

It is proposed that these funds would allow the CHUM drop-in center to stay open 24/7 during the winter and would provide mats for people to rest.

The City of Duluth and CHUM are also working to secure a West Duluth location that would be open from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. as well as another location at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The program hopes to expand more “scattered” sites to a total of 6 sites in the Iron Range and provide hotel vouchers for when those shelters are full.

Moving forward, it is also expected that the shelters will open at 10 degrees rather than zero degrees or below.

If the resolution is approved it will be put on the agenda for final approval at the November 12 Board meeting.

Officials say they hope to open the new warming shelters by Thanksgiving.