Dogs Get Costumes Ready for Halloween

Most popular costumes this year are Hot Dog and Poop Factory.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many kids and adults are excited to dress up in costumes this Halloween, and pet parents are also getting their four-legged friends ready for their trick or treat outfits.

At the Petco on Central Entrance, dog costumes are flying off the shelves for the big day.

According to store staff, the most popular costumes are the Hot Dog, and new this year, the Poop Factory.

Many people go to great lengths they said, to find that perfect puppy costume.

“They usually start at one end [of the aisle] and try every single one on,” General Manager Matthew Araya said. “And I mean from there it’s picking out the one that usually makes them laugh the hardest.”

Experiencing Halloween in costumes with pets is a big part of the holiday for many, Araya said.

“A lot of people want to treat their dogs more and more like part of their family, it’s just another member. Your kids dress up for Halloween, you dress up for Halloween, you want to dress up your dog for Halloween.”

To have a safe time out with your dog this Halloween, Araya said to have lights on their collars to keep better track of them in the dark.