Duluth Fire Department Recognized for Actions at Adas Synagogue Fire

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States presented the fire department the awards on Wednesday night during a special ceremony in St. Paul.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters have been recognized for their actions to save Jewish artifacts during the Adas Synagogue Fire.

Duluth firefighter Ben Johnson was one of 30 firefighters who helped in some way to rescue 118-year-old Torah scrolls from the smoldering synagogue.

While Johnson was captured by a photographer carrying the schools, he says it was a team effort.

“Everyone there their hearts were absolutely breaking so when they talked about the torahs and the items that were still inside that could potentially be saved it was at least a small glimmer of hope in that devastating tragedy, so it gave us all a very good feeling that we were able to do something for them,” said Johnson, who is a fire equipment operator for the City of Duluth.

Firefighter Ben Gasner was also recognized but was unable to attend the ceremony because of continuing effects from an injury he sustained fighting the synagogue blaze.