Duluth Public Library Hosts Halloween Storytime

DULUTH, Minn. – Children decked out in costumes celebrated Halloween at the Duluth Public Library for spooky storytime.

Children and their parents sang songs and heard Halloween stories.

The kids also had a costume parade while walking around the library while staff handed out treats.

The Youth Services Coordinator says this special storytime shows parents how learning and fun can go together.

“Even on Halloween when kids are sugared up and excited you can still take a minute to sing a Halloween song. The are kids loving it and the parents are having fun, but you are also teaching your child,” said Kristy Nerhaugen

This wasn’t just for Halloween, the Duluth Public Library hosts storytime every week.

You can catch the next one on Wednesday at 10:15 am at the main library.