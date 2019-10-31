Fortune Bay Resort Casino Hosting Competitive Taco Eating Championship

The Major League Eating Championship is Taking Place Saturday, November 2 at Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower, Minnesota

TOWER, Minn. – Major League Eating is pleased to announce that the third-annual Fortune Bay World Indian Taco Eating Championship.

The number-three-ranked competitive eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper, and other top-ranked eaters will gather in Tower, Minnesota to seek the title of Indian Taco-Eating Champion of the World at the third-annual Fortune Bay World Indian Taco-Eating Championship.

The competition is taking place at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2 in the Woodlands Ballroom at Fortune Bay Resort Casino. The Resort is located at 1430 Bois Forte Road in Tower, Minnesota.

Competitors will have eight minutes to eat as many Fortune Bay Indian tacos as they can.

At last year’s Championship, Geoffrey Esper ate a record-setting 30.5 Fortune Bay Indian Tacos in eight minutes.

To put that effort into context, know that Joey Chestnut, the number-one-ranked eater in the world, and Gideon Oji, the number-five-ranked eater in the world, would tie for second with 23.5 Fortune Bay Indian Tacos to their respective names.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the third-annual Fortune Bay Indian Taco Eating Championship here at Fortune Bay Resort Casino,” said Sammy Richter, the Events and Promotions Director at Fortune Bay Resort Casino. “We are expecting a cutthroat competition fighting to set a new world record for Indian taco eating! We hope everyone will come out to attend the competition and witness the competition live.”

“The Third-Annual Fortune World Taco Eating Championship gives eaters the opportunity to challenge the great Esper, who has won 100% of the Fortune Bay Indian World Taco Eating Championships to ever take place,” said Richard Shea, President of Major League Eating “Esper has been a clear frontrunner in the Indian taco-eating discipline. Will Esper be able to defend his title? There’s only one way to find out, on November 2nd at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, and MLE will be there to witness.”

In June, Fortune Bay Resort Casino hosted the first-annual Wild Rice Hotdish-Eating Championship where Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female competitive eater, and number-six-ranked overall, took the title setting a new world record in the discipline after eating 14 pounds of hotdish.

At this very competition, Sudo defeated Geoffrey Esper by just half of a pound to claim her title. Sudo is expected to challenge Esper at the World Indian Taco-Eating Championship.

Esper, will face fierce competition from up to 15 top-ranked competitive eaters.

This event is open to the public.