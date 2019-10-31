Getting a Good Scare at ‘Massacre on Hammond” Haunted Attraction

Home owner Dan Kittelson says his love for decorating for Halloween started when he was too old to go trick-or-treating but wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Hundreds of people are getting into the Halloween spirit in Superior at a backyard and garage that has been turned into a haunted house called the “Massacre on Hammond” which is in its thirteenth year.

It has blossomed into a must see event his whole family gets involved with for people in Superior.

It is a free haunted house that Kittelson says is there to give back to the community, but his favorite part is a good scare.

“Working the crowd, running up and down trying to scare those kids, when they try to come back here and think they’re all not scared of anything and I come after them and they take off running, that’s the fun part,” said Dan Kittelson, the owner of the Massacre on Hammond.

The backyard of the house and garage are full of a maze of scary things like mannequins and knife wielding butchers, and plenty of jump scares.

“It’s just nice to have something like this in the community, support it and keep something like this going. They fit a ton of stuff in a small amount of space looking at it you wouldn’t think it would be that big of a deal but holy cow do they put on a show,” said Rikki and Daniel Swartz after going through the attraction.

The Massacre on Hammond is open through Halloween night so enter if you dare.