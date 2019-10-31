Harry Potter Halloween at One Duluth Home

Thursday, neighborhoods have come alive with not only trick-or-treaters but characters of all types.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, neighborhoods have come alive with not only trick-or-treaters but characters of all types.

Alex Jost’s home in West Duluth always has an elaborate theme, and this year the house was decked out as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter.

Jost and her friends were dressed up as the various characters and acted out spells as well as handed out plenty of candy to hundreds of neighborhood kids.