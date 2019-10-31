Human Service Professionals Say They’re Desperate for More Workers

UMD hosts a human services career fair.

DULUTH, Minn.- Human service professionals reached out to students at UMD Thursday in hopes of finding the next generation of workers in their field.

The targeted career fair was designed so organizations in the Twin Ports and around the state could talk to students in corresponding majors.

Officials say any field where you deal with individuals directly is difficult to recruit workers for.

“I would say there’s a desperate need for providers. There’s a high turnover rate in this field– just working with individuals can oftentimes be a stressful job,” MN dept. of human services representative Nicole Berning said.

Northwood Children’s Services, REM Arrowhead and Habitat for Humanity are just some of the human service career option in the Twin Ports.