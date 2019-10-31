Kwik Trip Opens High-Tech Car Wash in Superior

The car wash will cut your time spent in it, in half

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new state of the art car wash has opened in Superior that cuts time spent in it, in half.

The new car wash is just the second of three of these new advanced car washes in the Northland. The new car wash features dual flat belts which allows four care to be carried through the wash without stopping, which will reduce waiting times.

The new car wash also has a new option called the “Lava Shine” which helps with that clean, shiny car look. But one thing Northlanders can be most excited about is the under carriage wash.

“Now in superior it was just announced that the city bought some new plows and they will be using the liquid non salt this year which will definitely help our vehicles but it will still be applying salt. The undercarriage cleans the bottom of your vehicle, and helps protect it from the salt eating away at the vehicle and the rust from starting”, said Justin Ford, Store Leader at Kwik Trip in South Superior.

The car wash is located across the street from the Kwik Trip gas station at 6007 Tower Avenue in Superior.