Learning More About our Planet with a Twist

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids and families in the Northland got a head start on trick-or-treating while also learning more about our planet.

Displays were all over the Planetarium over at UMD for all ages to interact with. It included alien slime, stomp rockets, and even cockroaches that people got to hold.

“One of the things we always hope to show with this event and other ones that we run is that science is fun and so they are here having fun doing fun stuff but also learning while doing it and it’s just fun to continue to show people that is the case, that learning and science is fun”, said Jessica Herrington, Planetarium Director.

Next week, the Planetarium will be hosting a star-viewing party with telescopes and more on November 9th.