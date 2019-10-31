Limited Time Only, Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Offered at Lyric

COOKING CONNECTION: Eat Downtown Week Runs November 4th - 9th

DULUTH, Minn. — Eat downtown week is just around the corner! In this week’s Cooking Connection we featured a lunch special that will only be offered next week only at Lyric, November 4th – 9th.. Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot claims it was the best grilled cheese she’s ever had. Join her in the video above for the tasty and toasty details of this flavorful sandwich.

Eat Downtown – Flavors of Fall 2019 includes all of the restaurants listed below for $10 lunches or $25 dinners between November 4th and November 9th.

Driving business into our local restaurants and introducing new patrons to our downtown waterfront restaurants is the goal of EAT DOWNTOWN – FLAVORS OF FALL.

Located in the heart of Duluth, the Lyric Kitchen Bar offers straightforward food and drink to locals and area visitors. We’re not fancy or pretentious, just passionate about hospitality and comfort. We like a little attitude. We want our guests to be happy. We believe in fun.

Free Parking

Park in the Holiday Inn ramp on 1st Street and take the elevator to the first floor. Or, just follow your nose.