Limited Time Only, Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Offered at Lyric
COOKING CONNECTION: Eat Downtown Week Runs November 4th - 9th
DULUTH, Minn. — Eat downtown week is just around the corner! In this week’s Cooking Connection we featured a lunch special that will only be offered next week only at Lyric, November 4th – 9th.. Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot claims it was the best grilled cheese she’s ever had. Join her in the video above for the tasty and toasty details of this flavorful sandwich.
Eat Downtown – Flavors of Fall 2019 includes all of the restaurants listed below for $10 lunches or $25 dinners between November 4th and November 9th.
Driving business into our local restaurants and introducing new patrons to our downtown waterfront restaurants is the goal of EAT DOWNTOWN – FLAVORS OF FALL.
7 West Taphouse
7 W Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-727-2494
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
405 South Lake Avenue
Duluth, MN 55802
218-727-4921
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Boat Club
600 E. Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55801
218-727-4880
Lunch Menu (pdf)
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Canal Park Brewing Co.
300 Canal Park Drive
Duluth, MN 55802
218-464-4790
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
308 S Lake Avenue
Duluth, MN 55802
218-786-9888
Lunch Menu (pdf)
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Dubh Linn Pub
109 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-940-4540
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Grandma’s Saloon Canal Park
522 S. Lake Ave.
Duluth MN 55802
218-727-4192
Lunch Menu (pdf)
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Little Angie’s Cantina
11 East Buchanan Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-727-6117
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Restaurant 301
301 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-336-2705
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Silos Restaurant
800 W Railroad Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-336-3430
Lunch Menu (pdf)
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Toasty’s Sandwich Shop
220 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-722-0915
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Valentini’s Vicino Lago
1400 London Road
Duluth, MN 55805
218-728-5900
Lunch Menu (pdf)
Dinner Menu (pdf)
Zeitgeist Arts Cafe
222 East Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802
218-722-9100
Lunch & Dinner Menu (pdf)
Located in the heart of Duluth, the Lyric Kitchen Bar offers straightforward food and drink to locals and area visitors. We’re not fancy or pretentious, just passionate about hospitality and comfort. We like a little attitude. We want our guests to be happy. We believe in fun.
Free Parking
Park in the Holiday Inn ramp on 1st Street and take the elevator to the first floor. Or, just follow your nose.