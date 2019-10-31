Pizza Luce Celebrates Co-Owner’s Birthday, Fight Against ALS

It was a night to celebrate Scott Nelson, and give to those affected by the disease

DULUTH, Minn.- ALS affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year. And while survival rates are slim, there is hope for people with the disease.

One of those people, happens to be the co-owner of Pizza Luce Restaurants. Back in 2017, Scott Nelson was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

And while Nelson was not able to attend his birthday party Wednesday, friends and family celebrated his 48th at the Duluth Pizza Luce. With 35% of all sales for the night at Minnesota’s nine Luce locations, then donated to a national ALS fund called Team Gleason.

“We are happy to get the community together. There are a lot of musicians, there’s a lot of local people that love Scott and this is a great way to come out and show their love for him and all come together and be a community together”, said Paige Doty, General Manager at Pizza Luce.

Team Gleason has provided almost 10 million dollars in adventure, technology, equipment and care to more than 15,000 people living with ALS.

If you would like to donate to the cause, or learn more about ALS, head over to teamgleason.org.