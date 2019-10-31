Rotary Club Donation Helps Boys and Girls Club Tackle Mental Health

$25,000 helps support the new program.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland got a big donation from the Rotary of Duluth Club 25 to help support their new mental health access program.

The 25 thousand dollar check will help place four CSS social work students at the Boys and Girls Clubs two locations.

Those students will help kids identify issues and link them to on–site therapists.

Boys and Girls Club leaders hope that it ensures kids get the help they need where their schools may not be able to.

“If they identify a student that needs therapy beyond what they can offer in the schools, they’ll refer them out to counseling at a private practice,” Resource Development Director Tammy Sundbom said. “Over 90% of the time they’re not getting to those appointments because of lack of access.”

“We’re trying to eliminate those kids that have the need but don’t have the ability to get those services.”

The Rotary Club raised the money in only three months, by selling 5,000 rubber docks at $5 each, which they then dumped into the Pier B slip in August.