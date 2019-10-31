UMD Football Get Set for Home Finale at Malosky Stadium

The Bulldogs will take on Minnesota Crookston on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – This season has had more tricks than treats for the UMD football team. Their playoff hopes are all but gone, but there’s still more football to be played.

The Bulldogs are 5–3 after back-to-back losses and a lot would have to happen for them to even appear in the Mineral Water Bowl. This weekend, UMD will play their final home game of the season, which will mean a lot to a senior class that saw a lot of success during their tenure.

“The season has not gone the way that we planned on it going. But we are committed to finishing off these last three games strong and making sure that we re-establish what UMD does,” said senior lineman Zach Oruruo.

“It’s tough. I know our seniors to start the season we planning on playing more than 11 games. And when that reality hit probably Saturday afternoon with a loss against Upper Iowa, those guys have three opportunities left to play college football,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

The Bulldogs will take on Minnesota Crookston on Saturday. Kickoff at Malosky Stadium is set for just after 1 p.m.