UWS Students Making Halloween Memories for Kids

The kids in costume got an up close look at college dorms up and down Catlin Avenue during the 26th year of this annual on-campus trick-or-treating.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior students hosted children and their families all dressed up in costume for a night of indoor Halloween activities.

The college students were all dressed putting on activities like a cake walk, pumpkin bowling, and a pumpkin ring toss for the kids to enjoy on a chilly Halloween night.

It was also a great opportunity for kids to meet the college students who helped run the activities.

“I think it shows the kids that you don’t have to always be a kid just to have fun on Halloween you can be an adult in a Stitch costume if you want, the sky’s the limit,” said Nathan Cary, a freshman at UWS.

The night also included a haunted house and plenty of candy.