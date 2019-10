William A. Irvin Undergoes a Paint Job

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile, the newly refurbished William A. Irvin is looking a little shinier and brighter.

DECC employees and a handful of sea cadets spent Tuesday and Wednesday giving the popular ship museum, a fresh coat of paint. The nearby anchors also got a paint job.

More will will be done on the ship in the spring before a grand opening after being out of commission for two seasons during the seawall reconstruction project in the Minnesota Slip.