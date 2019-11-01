A Northland Holiday Tradition: The Thanksgiving Burrito is Back

Burrito Union brings back the Thanksgiving Burrito.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many people welcome the day after Halloween as the first day of the holiday season.

And with holidays come yearly traditions, like Burrito Union’s Thanksgiving burrito.

“The Thanksgiving Burrito is our yearly burrito of the month for November. It has turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, corn and it comes with a house made cranberry salsa and turkey gravy on the side,” Burrito Union general manager Jake Abel said.

It’s all your holiday favorites wrapped up in one with a cranberry beer on the side.

Burrito Union in Duluth started making the Thanksgiving burrito more than 10 years ago. It’s gotten more popular with each new year.

Last year “BU” sold more than 7 thousand Thanksgiving burritos. That’s close to 150lbs of mashed potatoes.

“We have a whole separate part of the kitchen set just more making these burritos to make sure they come out timely,” Abel said.

The Thanksgiving burrito is already an annual tradition for many, but this is Charles and Caitlin Zathroch’s first time trying the Northland delicacy.

“It’s like greasy, buttery, potato goodness,” Charles Zatroch said.

Their favorite part about the burrito? It’s something they could make with their Thanksgiving left overs at home.

“I think we’ll come back next November for this. I think we’re going to come back before the end of the month for some more,” Caitlin Zatroch said.