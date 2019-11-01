Experience Absinthe Ritual Taking Place Only Once a Year

Releasing the Green Fairy on Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. – In this weeks Active Adventures, we are tagging along in a sacred ritual that happens only once a year…

Absinthe and the Green Fairy, is one of the oldest drinks in history, dating back to end of the eighteenth century.

Invented by a French doctor who distilled wormwood and other herbs in an alcoholic base as a remedy for his patients.

Today, it’s used in a ceremony where locals gathered in Duluth and it’s not about getting intoxicated.

Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot in the video above on why this ritual takes place, how rare it is and the recipe to make some yourself.