Bayfront Festival Park Breaks Records

DULUTH, Minn. – 2019 was Bayfront Festival Park’s busiest year yet.

This year Bayfront held more than 30 events such as concerts by bands like Trampled by Turtles.

That’s nearly triple the number of events compared to 2012 when the DECC took over the park.

Also about 150,000 people visited the park this season.

“To give some perspective and context of how many people that is, that’s about 23 concerts in the Amsoil arena that would be sold out, that took place here at Bayfront Festival Park,” said Park Director Jeff Stark.

The park director says every weekend from Grandma’s Marathon until September is already booked for the 2020 season.

Bayfront is now undergoing preps for Bentleyville, which starts November 23.