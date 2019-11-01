Boy Fatally Struck While Riding Bike Near Eagan Middle School

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Diffley Road in Eagan, Minnesota Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. near Dakota Hills Middle School, where the victim was a seventh grade student.

According to the Eagan Police Department, when officers arrived, they found the boy, identified as Patric Vitek, lying in the road with multiple injuries.

He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car was headed east on Diffley Road when it hit the bicyclist. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

In an email to parents, Dakota Hills Middle School Principal Paulette Reikowski said the school will have additional personnel and counselors on hand Friday to support students and staff as they grieve the loss of Vitec.