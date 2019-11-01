City Unveils New Mural in Skywalk Entrance of NorShor Theater

Susan Martinsen painted a mural for the skywalk entrance of the NorShor Theater.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Arts Commission unveiled a new and colorful 4–wall mural in the 3rd floor skywalk entrance to the NorShor Theater Friday morning.

The mural was painted by Ashland artist Susan Martinsen, who has painted more than 30 murals around the Northland since 1998.

The piece depicts buildings, performers and performances important to Duluth’s art scene and history over several decades.

“These are actual replicas of the scroll work on the side of the stage, this is a replica of the scroll work on the doors. It’s inviting you to come in and see that professional and beautiful area that they have developed,” Martinsen said.

The Duluth Public Arts Commission is looking for more local artists to contribute to the city’s public spaces. Those interested can find more information here.