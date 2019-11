Coaches Corner: Dave Reyelts

For this week's segment, we talk with the head coach of the CSS women's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with St. Scholastica women’s soccer head coach Dave Reyelts. His Saints went undefeated in conference play without conceding a single goal. CSS will be the #1 seed heading into the UMAC playoffs, which begin next week.