Eskomos Top Gobblers in Section 7AAA Championship Thriller

The Esko football team won their first section title since 2014.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior wide receiver Preston Lowe would score all four touchdowns for the Esko football team as they hang on to defeat Aitkin 29-28 Thursday night at Malosky Stadium to win the Section 7AAA championship.

This is the Eskomos first state title since 2014 and the first for head coach Scott Arnston. Esko now awaits seeding for the Class AAA state tournament.