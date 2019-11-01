Fallen Leaves Pose Threat to Storm Drains

When whole leaves stay on the ground they can work their way down into gutters and block up neighborhood storm drains which can cause flooding issues.

DULUTH, Minn. – Most leaves have finally fallen off the trees in the Northland but they can cause problems by backing up storm drains.

Full leaves on the ground can also prevent growth of grass the following year as well.

According to the water resources program coordinator for the City of Superior, Andrea Crouse, says the best way to deal with the leaves is to mulch them.

“It means taking their mower out and just going over top of the leaves and breaking them down into a much smaller size and the nutrients in those leaves can give you a more healthy lawn,” says Crouse.

The city of Superior alone has about three thousand storm drains, so the city encourages neighbors to make sure they are keeping those near their homes as clear as possible.