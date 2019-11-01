Golden Hits Concert Features Duluth Musician Todd Eckart

Golden Hits Concert is Happening Saturday, November 2 in Mitchell Auditorium on the Campus of St. Scholastica

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, November 2 in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, you’re invited to enjoy a night of the golden hits with Duluth musician Todd Eckart and the band.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 9:00 p.m.

The Golden Hits Concert is serving as a fundraiser for the second year in a row.

Duluth Sister Cities International is hosting its fifth annual fall fundraising concert.

Eckart and his band will bring rock ‘n roll’s golden era back to life with an evening of Elvis, Roy, Buddy, and the Everlys.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, by phone at 218-723-7000, or in person at the Mitchell box office, Wussow’s Concert Cafe, or the Duluth Sister Cities office (207 West Superior Street).