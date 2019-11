Golden Hits Concert Features Duluth Musician Todd Eckart

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, November 2 in Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, you’re invited to enjoy a night of the golden hits with Duluth musician Todd Eckart and the band.

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 9:00 p.m.

The Golden Hits Concert is serving as a fundraiser for the second year in a row.

Duluth Sister Cities International is hosting its fifth annual fall fundraising concert.

Eckart and his band will bring rock ‘n roll’s golden era back┬áto life with an evening of Elvis, Roy, Buddy, and the Everlys.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, by phone at 218-723-7000, or in person at the Mitchell box office, Wussow’s Concert Cafe, or the Duluth Sister Cities office (207 West Superior Street).