Gusties Spoil Opening Night for CSS Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – Gustavus Adolphus scored two goals in the second period and held off a late rally to spoil St. Scholastica’s season opener 2-1, handing the Saints their first season-opening loss in program history.

Rachel Anderson scored with just three minutes left for the Saints, while Lexi Thomeczek made 33 saves. The Saints will be at home on Saturday to host No. 5 St. Thomas. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.