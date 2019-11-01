Kids Get First Hand Experience with Gears at Superior Public Library

Kids built monkey park powered by motor with help from UW Extension.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids in Superior got an opportunity to use their brains to put together parks powered by gears.

Kids ages five and up and their parents got a challenge outside of school at the Superior Public Library.

They learned about gears and then put that learning into action to build a monkey park powered by a motor, to get all the gears spinning.

“Well I think if you can demonstrate why math and science and following directions and problem solving are important and fun that you can actually help them develop and build careers that integrate these different skills into understand why we have jobs that do involve gears,” said Mary Johnson-Garay, Youth Development Educator with the UW-Extension.

For more information on STEM opportunities, visit Superior Public Library’s website.