Lowell Elementary Students Visit UMD To Learn About ‘Day of the Dead’

DULUTH, Minn. – October 31st isn’t just reserved for Halloween.

It is also the Mexican holiday, the “Day of the Dead”

Students from Lowell Elementary visited UMD’s Multicultural Center to celebrate the holiday.

Students from their art department spent the day teaching second and third graders the history of the Mexican holiday.

The kids also learned how to make Mexican folk art crafts like paper flowers.

An art education professor says this event opens the door for the children to experience other cultures.

“It’s nice for children to come and see how we are celebrating and sharing what we have learned about the idea of a multicultural world and learning about cultures respectfully and participating in events that you didn’t grow up having yourself,” said Alison Aune.

The “Day of the Dead” celebration is an annual event for the Multicultural Center.

The public is invited to stop by the center to check out the Mexican holiday displays.

They are available for viewing until November 8th.