LSC Partners With MSU Mankato To Tackle Need For Commercial Airline Pilots

DULUTH, Minn. – To help address the need for commercial airline pilots in the United States Lake Superior College announced they will be partnering with Minnesota State University Mankato.

It is a chance for LSC students to transfer to the university to expand their education.

Currently LSC offers a two-year professional pilot program, where students can gain their professional license.

MSU Mankato offers a four-year degree program, which is one of the requirements needed to qualify to become a commercial airline pilot.

“Instead of making it a six year process we are condensing that to make sure you get both those degrees in four years. it’s a seamless transition from LSC to Mankato and then really you can go anywhere you want,” said LSC’s Vice President of External Relations Daniel Fanning.

According to a study conducted by Boeing, nearly one million new pilots around the world will be needed over the next two decades to keep up with the growing travel demand.

One student says he appreciates this partnership to help students obtain one of those future jobs.

“Its great that the school is taking those steps to empower and enable students to get more educated to make themselves more competitive as they look at the job market and so they can be the best candidate for the job they want to have,” said Zach Burke.

MSU Mankato is the only university in the Minnesota State system, out of nearly 40 colleges and universities, to offer a four-year accredited aviation program.

The university also has almost a 100% job placement rate among students who graduate from their aviation program.

MSU Mankato also partners with several commercial airlines such as Delta and Sun Country.

There is still a lot of interest in LSC’s pilot program.

This year, enrollment for the program is up by more than 30%.