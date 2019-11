MN Prep Football: Warriors Win Section 7A Title, Hawks Fall in 7AAAA Finals

Deer River wins their second straight section title.

ESKO, Minn. – In the Section 7A championship game, it would be Deer River rolling past Braham 36-0 to win their second straight section title.

And down in North Branch, the Hermantown football team would rally late, but in the end, Chisago Lakes would hold on for the win 28-16 to win the championship for Section 7AAAA.