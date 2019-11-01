Panthers Football Clinch Second State Tournament Appearance in School History

South Ridge wins the section 5 nine-player title, its first section title since 2012.

ESKO, Minn. – No. 1 seed South Ridge scored early and often to knock off 2-seed McGregor 57-20 to win the section 5 nine-player title and advance to state for just the second time in school history.

Connor Bushbaum ran in four touchdowns, all in the first quarter, while Nick Larson ran in three. The Panthers will play Mountain Iron-Buhl in the first round of the state tournament. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.