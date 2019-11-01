Proctor to Meet Defending State Champs North Branch in Volleyball Section Finals

The Section 7AA championship will take place Saturday at 6 o'clock at Cloquet Middle School.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor volleyball team is riding a hot streak, getting past Virginia and Esko in the section semi–finals. Now, if they want to make it down to the state tournament, they’ll have to knock off the defending state champs in Class AA, North Branch.

“It’s going to be all mental for us. It hopefully will be a close game. Every set will be close. Hopefully we can take them, too. But kind of getting into their head more on serves and passing. We want to come out strong, finishing and executing is what we really need to do,” said senior Sam Pogatchnik.

“We had some adults come in yesterday to take some pretty hard swings at the girls and I think that helped prep them. But I think we have on our team just as big of hitters as they do on their team. And it’s just going to come down to who plays the smarter game,” head coach Anna Sederski said.

The Section 7AA championship will take place Saturday at 6 o’clock at Cloquet Middle School.