Project Joy Raising Money to Tackle Child Food Insecurity

Project Joy has been happening annually for eight years and is held in the Duluth Curling Club.

DULUTH, Minn. – Project Joy and the Duluth Curling Club came together to raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Backpack program.

It was started in memory of Patrick Plys, a member of the curling club, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer in 2012.

The night features a silent auction and plenty of food to raise money for the backpack program which supplies kids with food on the weekends when they are not in school.

“Patrick was really into community support …it’s a way to honor his memory and give back to the community, he had a huge heart for kids he was also a food broker so when you compare the food insecurities and the kids it seemed like the perfect match,” said Laura Plys, the committee chair for Project Joy.

Project Joy hopes to raise $30,000 for Second Harvest, who can feed one child for four dollars for the entire weekend.