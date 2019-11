Rangers Clinch Second Straight Trip to State Tournament

Mountain Iron-Buhl is heading back to the state tournament.

ESKO, Minn. – Asher Zubich, Dillon Drake and Aidan Bissonette all found the endzone as the Mountain Iron-Buhl football knocked off Silver Bay 34-14 Thursday night at Eskomos Stadium to win the Section 7 Nine-Player championship.

The Rangers move on to the state quarterfinals where they will face the winner from Section 5 between South Ridge and McGregor.