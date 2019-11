Rebels Roll Past Giants for Third Section Title in Four Years

The dynasty continued on for the Moose Lake Willow River football team.

ESKO, Minn. – Moose Lake-Willow River scored early and often as they rolled past Mesabi East 36-8 Thursday night at Eskomos Stadium to win the Section 7AA championship.

The section title is the third for the Rebels in the past four season and 13th in the past 15 seasons. ML-WR will now await the seeding announcement for the Class AA state tournament.