Storm Damage Does Not Meet Threshold for State Disaster Declaration

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the City of Duluth, damage from last month’s storm was not enough to qualify for state aid.

Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said in a press conference Friday that city and county damage totaled around $300,000 which does not meet the state disaster declaration threshold of $385,000.

According to Chief Krizaj, most of the damage from the October 21 storm happened within the city of Duluth.

Areas that had sustained heavy damage from previous storms were hit again last month which included Phase 3 of the repair phase, the Western Waterfront Trail and Brighton Beach, which is still closed to the public.

Chief Krizaj also noted that Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the repair phase suffered no damage and held up very well during the most recent storm.