The Duluth Junk Hunt Is The Place To Find One-Of-A-Kind Treasures

The event is held in the spring and fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – One person’s junk can be another person’s treasure.

Hundreds of people stopped by the DECC for the semi-annual Duluth Junk Hunt in search of those treasures.

The event features nearly 150 vendors from around the region.

Attendees can check out one-of-a-kind “junk” like antique furniture and vintage clothing, which are up for sale.

The founders say each year the Junk Hunt welcomes more people searching for their treasures.

“We feel very fortunate and very blessed it does keep growing every time we have an event,” said Emily Broman. “People really seem to enjoy it they come for the day they bring their friends.”

The Junk Hunt continues until Saturday.

Admission is five dollars.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Project Joy, which works with Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide food to children in the area.